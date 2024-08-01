Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet Charlie Blackmon to Go Deep vs. Angels)
There are only five games set to take place in Major League Baseball so we need to make the most of the few games we have to bet on.
One of the ways we can do that is by betting on a couple of players to hit a home run. There's no more electric bet in baseball to cash so let's try to hit two winners tonight.
MLB Home Run Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Gunnar Henderson Home Run (+340) vs. Guardians
- Charlie Blackmon Home Run (+500) vs. Angels
Gunnar Henderson Home Run vs. Guardians
Of all the starting pitchers playing on Thursday night, Ben Lively of the Cleveland Guardians has given up the highest rate of home runs this season, allowing an average of 1.4 dingers per nine innings pitched.
That means we should feel comfortable aiming at a member of the Orioles to go deep. I'm going to opt for Gunnar Henderson who already has matched his 2023 total in home runs, with 28. He's a great bet tonight at his +340 price point.
Charlie Blackmon Home Run vs. Angels
Carson Fulmer gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels and he has given up 1.1 home runs per nine innings pitched so far this season. Even more important than his numbers is the Angels' bullpen, which ranks 27th in the Majors in home runs given up at 1.1 per nine innings. That's the highest rate amongst all teams that are playing tonight.
Charlies Blackmon has hit just seven home runs in 83 games so far this season, but he's due to go deep for an eighth time sooner rather than later. Let's take a shot on him as a dark horse at 5-1 to hit a dinger tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.