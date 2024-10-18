Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Francisco Lindor to Step Up in Game 5)
This could be the last day of 2024 where we have two different games to watch and bet on. If the Dodgers beat the Mets, the NLCS will be decided and we'll only have the ALCS, and eventually, the World Series to wager on.
That means we should take advantage of today's action and place a few home run bets. I have one player in each game that I'm betting on to go deep.
Let's dive into it.
MLB Home Run Picks
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Francisco Lindor Home Run +400
- Austin Wells Home Run +750
Francisco Lindor Home Run +400
Big players make big plays in big games. If the Mets want to claw their way back into this series, they need their star player to step up in a big way. Francisco Lindor has done that time and time again throughout the season but has largely failed to deliver in these moments in this series.
It's time for him to hit a big one tonight against the Dodgers to keep the Mets' World Series hopes alive.
Austin Wells Home Run +750
Gavin Williams gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians which means we should target a member of the Yankees to go deep. He has a 4.86 ERA on the season while giving up 0.8 home runs per nine innings pitched.
I'm going to take a shot on a long shot in Austin Wells, who hit 13 home runs in 115 games this season and is due to hit one in the postseason. I'm going to buy low on the Yankees' catcher in what should be a favorable matchup for him against Williams.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!