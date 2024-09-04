Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Freddie Freeman to Continue Hot Streak)
We're officially in the final stretch of the MLB season and just because the NFL starts this week, let's not forget to keep looking for baseball winners.
Here on Daily Dinger, we're going to keep chasing home run bets. Nothing is more electric than having a wager on a player to go deep and hearing the baseball smack off his bat with the promise of going over the fence.
I have two batters I'm locking in to go long on Wednesday's MLB slate. Let's dive into them.
Best Home Run Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Bryan Reynolds +450
- Freddie Freeman +330
Bryan Reynolds Home Run vs. Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are rolling with Shota Imanaga as their starting pitcher today which means we should fire away on a member of the Pirates to go deep. Imanaga has had issues giving up homers in the second half of the season, allowing a total of 11 dingers across his last eight starts.
The player I'm going to bet on to hit a home run against Imanaga is Bryan Reynolds, who has already racked up 22 home runs on the season. He's not just five home runs away from his career-high of 27. I think he takes one more step toward that total tonight.
Freddie Freeman Home Run vs. Angels
Freddie Freeman has been red-hot lately, hitting four home runs across his last five games, including two on Monday night against the Diamondbacks. Let's ride the hot bat today when he and the Dodgers take on the Angels.
Griffin Canning gets the start for the Angels today and amongst all starting pitchers on Wednesday's slate, Canning is sporting the highest home run rate, giving up 1.6 dingers per nine innings pitched. That's going to set the Dodgers up to have a fun day at the plate.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
