Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Nolan Arenado to Hit a Dinger vs. Cubs)

There's no better way to celebrate the weekend than by betting on a couple of players to hit a home run. The most electric bet to cash in baseball is when you have a nice wager on a player to go deep and you hear the crack of the bat and see the ball fly out of the park.
Let's try to recreate that feeling tonight.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Nolan Arenado Home Run (+650)
- Jared Kelenic Home Run (+450)
Nolan Arenado Home Run vs. Cubs
We're going to fade Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs. He's been abysmal this season, sporting a 1-7 record and a 7.53 ERA. He's also giving up 1.8 home runs per nine innings, which is the seventh most amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 40.0 innings this season.
The player I'm going to target to hit a home run for the Cardinals is Nolan Arenado. He doesn't have the power he used to, but he still hit 26 home runs last season which means he could be due to hit a few shortly considering he has only recorded eight in 2024.
I love this bet at +650.
Jared Kelenic Home Run vs. Padres
Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres tonight and he, like Hendricks, has had issues giving up home runs this season. He's given up 1.7 dingers per nine innings pitched this season, which is the 14th most amongst all pitchers with 40+ innings recorded.
The member of the Braves I'm going to target is Jared Kelenic. He's shown some improved power in his fourth season in the Majors, already recording 10 home runs with a slugging percentage of .437.
