Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bobby Witt Jr. Headlines Star Studded Prop Bet Card)
It's Friday night, and I'm betting on the stars to show up in their respective matchups.
All Major League Baseball teams are in action on Friday, but I'm angling for the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Corey Seager to go deep in hopes of cashing in at favorable odds.
Keep reading to see why these sluggers present prop betting value on Friday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday, August 23rd
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+400)
- Corey Seager (+390)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (+430)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladdy has been raking since the All-Star break, and it should continue on Friday as he faces a listless Angels pitching staff, set to start right-handed prospect Jack Kochanowicz.
The rookie has allowed at least one home run in each of his four starts thus far, and I’ll go with the red-hot Blue Jays slugger.
Guerrero is in the 97th percentile in xSLG and 98th average exit velocity and we’ve seen the proof since the middle of July. He is hitting .400 with 12 home runs and an OPS of 1.304 since the break, and now gets to feast at home against a poor starter an a suspect bullpen.
Corey Seager
Seager is among the best hitters in the sport and now gets a favorable draw on Friday against Tanner Bibbee of the Guardians, who has struggled to limit lefty hitters all season, allowing a WHIP of 1.31 and nine home runs to southpaw batters.
The shortstop is crushing the ball this season, posting a 97th percentile xSLG to go with an already gaudy home run mark (28). He thrives against righties, slugging .548 with 22 homers, and I like him to crack one on Friday.
Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt is hitting as good as anyone in the sport right now, .445 since the All-Star break with an OPS of 1.319 with nine home runs.
He will play at Kauffman Stadium, where he is slugging .725 on the season, and will face a diminished Taijuan Walker, who has been on and off the injury report and has lost most of his ability to work around hitters.
He is in the first percentile in xERA, average exit velocity, barrel percentage and hard-hit rate.
Witt is a great bet to take him deep on Friday.
