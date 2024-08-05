Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bobby Witt Jr.'s Hot Streak Set to Continue)
August is here and the best players in baseball are starting to show out.
Bobby Witt Jr. may not be able to run down Aaron Judge in the AL MVP race, but don't tell him that as he is playing at an incredibly high level, just as good as the home run leader. Can he add to his total on Monday? Keep reading to find out why I'm betting him to go yard on Monday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday, August 5th
- Ketel Marte (+420)
- Yainer Diaz (+480)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (+320)
Ketel Marte
Marte has put together a monster season for the Diamondbacks, hitting .300 with 27 home runs and 77 RBIs. He has an advantageous matchup on Monday against Logan Allen of the Guardians, who has been crushed by hard contact all season (fifth percentile).
He thrives against lefties, hitting .357 with a slugging percentage nearing .700 (.682) and an OPS north of 1.000 (1.094). Further, he has hit 14 home runs against left-handed pitching.
Yainer Diaz
Diaz hits in the middle of the Astros lineup, so he is a benefactor of the likes of Yordan Alvarez hitting ahead of him.
The catcher is also in great form after hitting .337 in July and hitting .273 to start August. While he isn’t an overwhelming power hitter, he has plenty of pop, posting an 81st percentile hard-hit rate as well as an xSLG that is a bit lower than expectation (.460 xSLG vs. .442).
The righty can tee off on Andrew Heaney, who is in the 33rd percentile in hard-hit percentage and is a fly ball pitcher (12th percentile in ground ball rate).
Bobby Witt Jr.
There may not be a hotter hitter in the big leagues than Witt Jr.
Since the All-Star break totaling 16 games, he has slashes of .469/.514/.781/1.295 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.
He has plenty of power and draws a matchup against southpaw James Paxton. Witt sees a very small drop-off when facing left-handed pitching, but it remains among the best in baseball.
The conditions at Kauffman Stadium are set to be ideal for hitters, with wind blowing out at 8 miles per hour with hot and humid temperatures north of 90 degrees.
I’ll side with the scorching Witt Jr. to keep it rolling at home for Kansas City.
