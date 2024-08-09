Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Gunnar Henderson Good Bet to Go Yard)
Friday's MLB slate features plenty of money-making opportunities, but let's focus on who is going yard.
Amongst the young star boom in Major League Baseball, Gunnar Henderson is at the front of it. The Orioles shortstop has seen his home run production drop, but is he set up for success on Friday?
Here's how I'm betting Friday's home run prop bet market.
Best Home Run Prop Bets for Friday, August 9th
- Gunnar Henderson (+400)
- Brent Rooker (+340)
- Jackson Chourio (+560)
Gunnar Henderson
Henderson is mashing the ball as he has all year, but the home runs haven’t come in bunches like we have been accustomed to from the MVP candidate.
While he is hitting .280 since the All-Star break while ranking in the 98th percentile in terms of hard-hit percentage for the year, he only has one home run since the mid-summer classic.
Long balls are coming, and I’ll take a shot on Friday for Henderson to break through against Zack Littell of the Rays, who is in the 19th percentile in barrel percentage.
Brent Rooker
Rooker is less known to the baseball world with the A’s at the bottom of the American League standings, but boy can he hit.
Posting slashes of .291/.368/.584, Rooker is an elite hitter who ranks in the 94th percentile in hard-hit percentage. He has been raking since the All-Star break, hitting .288 with a .636 slugging percentage and mashing seven home runs.
Against Jose Berrios, who has an xERA north of 5.00 and a high hard-hit percentage allowed, Rooker is set for a deep fly on Friday night.
Jackson Chourio
The Brewers rookie has been in excellent form of late and is fresh off a multi-home run game on Thursday.
While it may seem hard to keep it up, I’m going to ride the hot hand and take the rookie to go deep again. Chourio will face converted bullpen arm Carson Spiers, who allows flyball contact at an above-average clip and potentially a bottom-half bullpen in the Reds.
Chourio is slugging .488 at home, and I think these odds are underrating his current form.
