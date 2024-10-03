Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (How to Bet Mets-Brewers Game 3)
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets play a deciding Game 3 with a trip to the NLDS on the line on Thursday night.
New York took the opening game of this series 8-4, but the Brewers bounced back with three home runs – two by Jackson Chourio – to win Game 2 by a score of 5-3.
Now, everything rests on Thursday night.
Lefty Jose Quintana gets the ball for the Mets against Milwaukee right-hander Tobias Myers.
Quintana allowed 22 home runs in 31 appearances during the regular season, posting a 3.75 ERA and 4.56 Fielding Independent Pitching in the process.
On the Milwaukee side, Myers allowed 18 homers in 27 appearances, posting a 3.00 ERA and 3.91 FIP.
Every day at SI Betting, our editors choose some of their favorite home run props for the day. With just one game on Thursday, I’ve picked a player from each team for bettors to consider in Game 3.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Mets vs. Brewers Game 3
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+330)
- William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+330)
New York shortstop Francisco Lindor has a flair for the dramatic.
He’s hit six home runs in 30 postseason games in his career, and he came up huge for the Mets against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, hitting the go-ahead home run to secure a playoff spot.
Now, Lindor faces Myers for just the second time in his career. The star shortstop is 0-for-1 against Myers in his career, but he is coming off a solid Game 2 where he drove in a run and worked two walks.
Lindor hit .277 with 22 home runs against right-handed pitching this season. He’s the Met I’d trust the most on Thursday.
William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+450)
I love this matchup for Brewers catcher William Contreras, as he’s hit Quintana well in his MLB career.
In eight at bats against the lefty, Contreras has three hits, one homer and one double – good for a slugging percentage of .875.
On the season, Contreras’ slugging percentage is higher against lefties (.486) than it is against righties (.459).
He only hit four home runs against left-handed pitching during the regular season, but it’s clear that Quintana is a pitcher that he’s seen well so far in his career.
