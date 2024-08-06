Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Jose Ramirez is Good Bet to Go Yard)
As postseason races heat up, so do some of the best hitters in baseball.
The likes of Jose Ramirez and Aaron Judge are strong home run bets on Tuesday as each All-Star draws favorable pitching matchups. While the big league leader in home run Judge is always a threat, it's Ramirez who is being incredibly mispriced due to his matchup.
Lets' get into Tuesday's home run prop card with a trio of picks!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, August 6th
- Jurickson Profar (+680)
- Jose Ramirez (+520)
- Aaron Judge (+210)
Jurickson Profar
Profar has enjoyed a career year with the Padres, hitting .300 with 19 home runs and 71 RBI’s.
The former top prospect also happens to destroy left handed pitching, hitting .345 with a staggering .563 slugging percentage against lefties. He only has seven home runs against southpaws but has faced them far less than righties, which explains the difference between his home run total against righties (12).
Profar will face lefty Bailey Falter, who is in the 33rd percentile in hard-hit percentage and struggles to generate strikeouts. The utility man can hit to all parts of the park and I think his price is being depressed due to hitting a home run on Sunday in the Padres’ most recent game.
Jose Ramirez
Ramirez meets a familiar pitcher on Tuesday with Eduardo Rodriguez set to make his season debut for the Diamondbacks.
Ramirez has six hits in 24 at bats against the southpaw, featuring two home runs. He is dangerous against lefties, hitting .366 this season with a .718 slugging percentage and 11 home runs. He is in a great spot to go deep against a green pitcher for 2024.
Aaron Judge
Judge’s price to hit a home run continues to plummet as he continues to chase 60 home runs for the second time in his career.
He’ll face Davis Daniel, the Angels' pitching prospect who has been allowing a ton of flyball contact with limited fastball velocity that ranks in the 14th percentile.
Daniel has been terrible against right handed hitters, allowing two home runs with a .333 batting average. Maybe he avoids Judge and pitches around him, but any pitch in the strike zone has the ability to go out.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.