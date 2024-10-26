Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Juan Soto's Dominance vs. Righties Makes Him Must Bet)
After a thrilling Game 1 of the World Series, attention turns quickly to Game 2.
There were plenty of fireworks in the opening game of the 2024 World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees, and its sure to continue in Game 2 with the likes of Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernandez posing threats to hit home runs.
Find out why I'm backing those two sluggers in the home run prop bet market for this showdown on Saturday night.
Best MLB Home Run Picks for World Series Game 2
- Juan Soto (+310)
- Teoscar Hernandez (+350)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Juan Soto (+310)
Soto struggled in the field in Game 1, but I’ll back the Yankees slugger to get on track in Game 2.
He’ll face Dodgers’ starter Yoshinobu Yamamato, who has had an up and down postseason, failing to go more than five innings in any of his three starts just yet. If he doesn’t go deep into this one, a potentially taxed LA bullpen will take over.
The Dodgers aren’t full of lefty pitchers on the roster, which has been Soto’s issue in the postseason. However, if he faces righties, he’s as dangerous as anyone in baseball right now.
In the playoffs, Soto is slashing .435/.533/.913 with three home runs in 23 at bats.
With a favorable set up in Game 2, Soto is a must bet to go yard.
Teoscar Hernandez (+350)
Hernandez hits in the heart of the Dodgers lineup, and with Freddie Freeman proving that he is in good enough shape to be a threat in the LA batting order, Hernandez can get the benefit of that.
The power hitter has dominated lefty pitchers this season, hitting .290 with a .931 OPS. The Home Run Derby champion has a long ball rate of seven percent as well, higher than against righties (five percent).
He’ll face Carlos Rodon and a vulnerable Yankees bullpen on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, where Hernandez hit 20 of his 33 home runs this season.
This postseason, Hernandez is hitting .300 against southpaws, but hasn’t hit a home run against them just yet. I’ll take the chances in Game 2.
