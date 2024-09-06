Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Predictions for Bobby Witt Jr., Bryce Harper on Friday)
Major League Baseball returns with a full slate of action on Friday night after a smaller number of games on Thursday, and that gives us plenty of options for bets in the home run market.
Tonight, I’m focusing on two of the game’s brightest stars, Bobby Witt Jr. and Bryce Harper, who are facing some favorable pitching matchups.
In addition to that, there is a crazy long shot that I think is worth a bet – and could cash – at +1300 odds!
Let’s break down these three home run plays for Friday, Sept. 6.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Sept. 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Gavin Sheets to Hit a Home Run (+1300)
- Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has 30 homers on the season, but he’s dominated against right-handed pitching, hitting 26 homers and slugging .626 against righties in 2024.
He has a prime matchup against Minnesota Twins youngster Zebby Matthews, who was rocked for nine runs in his last start and has given up five homers in four outings this season.
Matthews gave up five hits, two runs and one homer against the Royals in his debut this season, and Witt picked up a hit against him in that game.
Given the Royals slugger’s success against right-handers this season, he’s certainly worth a shot against a struggling young pitcher.
Gavin Sheets to Hit a Home Run (+1300)
The longshot of the night!
Chicago White Sox youngster Gavin Sheets has just 10 homers on the season, but he’s hit right-handed pitching pretty well, posting a .251/.325/.378 slash line with seven homers.
Tonight, he faces Nick Pivetta, who has given up 24 homers in 22 starts, including multiple homers in five of his last six outings.
On top of that, Boston’s bullpen has been bad in 2024, giving up the third most homers in baseball (74).
Sheets is worth a dart throw on Friday.
Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is facing a pitcher that he’s thrived against in his career on Friday night.
Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera hasn’t been great in 2024, posting a 5.33 ERA, and he’s given up 14 homers in 16 outings.
Harper has faced Cabrera seven times in his career, going 3-for-7 with a homer, double and two runs batted in. This is a prime spot for him, even though the Miami bullpen has shockingly been solid when it comes to allowing home runs.
With 26 homers on the season, Harper has 18 of them against right-handed pitching. He should have a big game against Cabrera.
