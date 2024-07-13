Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Steven Kwan is a Great Dark Horse Dinger Candidate)
There's no bet in baseball more electric to cash than a wager on a player to hit a home run and then seeing it happen.
That's the feeling we're going to try to chase today. I have a bet locked in on two separate players to go deep and if even one of them can do it, we're going to have a great day.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Steven Kwan Home Run (+1000)
- Joc Pederson Home Run (+400)
Steven Kwan Home Run vs. Rays
long shotSteven Kwan isn't exactly known for his power, only hitting nine home runs so far this season, but he has a league-leading batting average of .359 so he's going to make plenty of contact. If you want a longshot to hit a home run, he could be your guy against the Rays today at +1000.
Zack Littell gets the start on the mound for the Rays today. He has given up 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched on the season and has allowed at least one dinger in nine of his last 10 starts. Even if he survives his start without giving one up, the Rays will eventually turn to their bullpen that ranks second last in the Majors in home runs allowed at 1.3 per nine innings pitched.
Joc Pederson Home Run vs. Blue Jays
You wouldn't think it'd be the case, considering Jose Berrios has a solid 3.76 ERA, but he has had an issue with giving up home runs this season. He has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 18th most amongst all pitchers who have played at least 40.0 innings.
It's also worth noting no bullpen gives up more home runs than the Jays at 1.6 per nine innings.
That means we can go ahead and bet on a member of the Diamondbacks to hit a home run. I'm going to opt for Joc Pederson, whose power seems to be returning to his bat after a lackluster 2023. He has hit 13 home runs already this season. I'll bet on him to hit a 14th today at 4-1 odds.
