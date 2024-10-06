Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman on Sunday)
Looking to bet on a home run hitter for the NLDS action in the MLB Playoffs on Sunday?
After the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the respective series on Saturday, we’re right back in action with Game 2s, starting with the Philadelphia Phillies and Mets at 4:08 p.m. EST.
While every team is trotting out elite arms in the playoffs, there are still a few players to consider when it comes to hitting a home run on Sunday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Oct. 6
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+450)
- Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+310)
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has some solid numbers against San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish in his career, making him an intriguing pick to go deep on Sunday.
In 35 career at-bats against Darvish, Freeman has nine hits (.257 batting average), three doubles, and a pair of home runs.
Darvish has appeared in just 16 games this season – leading the Padres to a 12-4 record in those appearances – but he’s allowed 12 home runs as well.
Don’t be shocked if Freeman goes deep at home on Sunday.
Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+310)
This is a prime matchup for Phillies star Bryce Harper in Game 2.
New York is starting Luis Severino (3.91 ERA) in this matchup, and Harper has thrived against him in his career, going 2-for-5 with a pair of homers.
Severino has been prone to the long ball – he allowed 23 homers in the regular season – so don’t be shocked if Harper gets a hold of one in a crucial Game 2 of the Phils.
