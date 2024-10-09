Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Teoscar Hernandez Stays Hot in Game 4)
Soak it in baseball fans, this is the last day of the the 2024 season that we'll have more than two games take place in the same day. All four series are in action today, starting with Game 3 between the Guardians and Tigers at 3:08 pm et and finishing with Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres at 9:08 pm et.
To celebrate the loaded slate of fantastic baseball action, let's bet on a few players to hit some home runs. I'm going to give you one home run bet from each game today.
Let's dive into it.
MLB Home Run Picks Today
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Riley Greene +750
- J.D. Martinez 470
- Salvador Perez +420
- Teoscar Hernandez +520
Riley Greene +750
Riley Greene led the Tigers in home runs this season with 24, yet he is +750 to hit a home run in this pivotal game for Detroit. This may be the best value bet on the board today, especially with how due Greene is to hit a home run after not having hit one so far this postseason.
J.D. Martinez +470
J.D. Martinez hit 16 home runs in 120 games this season and he seemed to have a knack of hitting a homer in key moments. No moment will be more key than tonight's with a chance to put the NLDS away and advancing to the NLCS. It helps that Martinez has been much better against left-handed pitchers this season and the Phillies are set to start a lefty in Ranger Suarez.
Salvador Perez +420
Salvador Perez has the second most home runs for the Royals this season with 27. He's also fresh off a game against the Yankees where he hit a home run in a pivotal 4-2 victory. I'm going to bet on him to stay hot and hit a dinger in a second straight game to help the Royals take a 2-1 series lead.
Teoscar Hernandez +520
Teoscar Hernandez got the Dodgers back in the game on Tuesday night, hitting a grand slam against the Padres. Hernandez has now recorded at least one hit in six straight games and at +520 odds, I'm willing to bet on him to stay hot in Game 4 tonight.
