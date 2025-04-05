Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Cal Raleigh to Go Deep vs. Giants)
The weekend is here, and we have plenty of Saturday baseball to watch and bet on. Let's start our weekend off the best way possible by cashing in on a few anytime home run bets.
I have three locked in for Saturday's slate that I'm going to breakdown below. Let's dive into them.
Yordan Alvarez Home Run (+360)
Yordan Alvarez of the Astros has been off to a rough start to 2025. He has yet to hit a home run in his first seven games, but I think the drought ends today. He gets to face Bailey Ober of the Twins, who allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings last season and allowed two dingers in just 2.2 innings in his first start this year. If that trend continues, at least a couple of members of the Astros will go yard today.
Anthony Santander Home Run (+425)
The Toronto Blue Jays get to face Griffin Canning of the Mets today, and he has been notorious for giving up home runs in previous seasons. He allowed 2.0 home runs per nine innings in 2021, 1.6 in 2023, and 1.6 in 2024. He has stayed consistent in that metric by allowing a home run in his first start of his 2025 campaign.
The former Oriole, Anthony Santander, has yet to hit a home run since joining the Blue Jays, but let's not forget he went deep 44 times last season. It's time for him to hit his first of 2025.
Cal Raleigh Home Run (+500)
Robbie Ray will get the start for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night after allowing two home runs in his 2025 debut. He allowed 1.8 home runs per nine innings last season, so it's not uncommon to see Ray give up a few dingers at times.
I'm going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Cal Raleigh of the Mariners to go yard. He has done so once already this season and is coming off a season where he recorded a career-high 34 home runs.
