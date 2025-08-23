Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Francisco Lindor to Go Deep)
Don't let the opening day of the college football season distract you from the fact that we have a loaded slate of MLB games to bet on.
If you're looking for some home run bets, you've come to the right place. There are three batters I'm targeting to hit a home run during today's action, including Francisco Lindor to hit a dinger against the Braves.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Josh Bell Home Run (+350) via Caesars
- Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+425) via BetMGM
- Francisco Lindor Home Run (+450) via BetMGM
Josh Bell Home Run (+350)
Aaron Nola has had an inexplicably bad season, sporting a 6.92 ERA on the season while giving up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched. We can try to take advantage of that by betting on a member of the Washington Nationals to hit a home run off him. The player I'm going to target is Josh Bell, who already has three career home runs against Nola, along with a .474 slugging percentage.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+425)
Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 home runs on the season, but he's due to hit a few more before the season is up. He has a strong slugging percentage of .498, and today's game against the Detroit Tigers gives him a good shot at hitting his 19th home run of 2025. Chris Paddack gets the start for the Tigers, and he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched and six home runs through his first four starts since being acquired by the Tigers.
Francisco Lindor Home Run (+450)
Cal Quantrill has been claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves and will make his first start for the team today when they face the New York Mets. Quantrill racked up a 5.50 ERA with the Marlins this season, while giving up 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched. Let's bet on Francisco Lindor to hit a home run against him tonight. The Mets' shortstop has hit 25 home runs this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
