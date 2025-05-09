Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jose Altuve to Go Deep vs. Reds)
There's no better way to start your weekend than cashing in on a few long-shot bets, so that's exactly what I'm going to try to do tonight when I target the MLB's home run market.
There are three players I'm looking at to go deep during Friday night's slate, including Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Alex Bregman Home Run (+500) via FanDuel
- Brice Turang Home Run (+1100) via DraftKings
- Jose Altuve Home Run (+775) via BetMGM
Alex Bregman Home Run (+500)
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Kansas City Royals when they take on the Boston Red Sox tonight. Lorenzen enters the weekend allowing the sixth-most home runs amongst all MLB starts, allowing 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched. To try take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Alex Bregman to hit a home run. He has already recorded nine this season with an eye-popping slugging percentage of .596.
Brice Turang Home Run (+1100)
No starter on today's slate has allowed home runs at a higher rate than Zack Littell of the Tampa Bay Rays. He's allowed 2.2 home runs per nine innings pitched, and to make matters worse for the Rays, their bullpen is allowing 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the fifth-highest rate amongst all bullpens.
That means targeting a member of the Milwaukee Brewers to go deep seems like a smart move. You can bet on Rhys Hoskins or Jackson Chourio at much shorter odds, but I'm going to opt for Brice Turang at 11-1. He has hit three home runs this season but has a strong slugging percentage of .409. He can certainly hit a third home run tonight.
Jose Altuve Home Run (+775)
Jose Altuve isn't known as a power hitter, but he already has four home runs this season. Tonight, he and the Astros will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Their starter, Nick Martinez, is giving up just 0.9 home runs per nine innings pitched, but the Reds' bullpen has the third-highest home run rate amongst all teams.
Could we see a late-game dinger from Altuve? It's certainly worth a bet at +775.
