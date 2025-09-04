Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jose Altuve to Hit Home Run vs. Yankees)
Don't let the opening night of the NFL season distract you from the fact that we still have meaningful baseball to watch and bet on this beautiful Thursday night.
If you want to get in on the action and try to cash in on a couple of home run bets, I'm here to help you out. I have two home run bets locked in for tonight's action, including Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros to hit a home run against the New York Yankees.
Top MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+340)
- Jose Altuve Home Run (+560)
Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+340)
Of all starting pitchers tonight, it's Kyle Hendricks of the Los Angeles Angels who gives up the highest rate of home runs, allowing 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals to hit his 21st home run of the season. Based on his .501 slugging percentage, Witt Jr. is more than due to get hot in the home run department in the final stretch of the season, so let's see if that gets started tonight.
Jose Altuve Home Run (+560)
Jose Altuve's power significantly increases when he faces left-handed pitching. His slugging percentage improves from .442 against righties to .495 against lefties, and seven of his 24 home runs this season have come against left-handed pitchers, despite less than a fifth of his at-bats coming against lefties.
Tonight, he and the Astros will face a left-handed starter in Carlos Rodon, whose ERA drops to .347 when pitching on the road this season.
