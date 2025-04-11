Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet On Junior Caminero to Go Deep vs. Braves)
Happy Friday! MLB teams across the country are getting ready to begin their weekend series, and we bettors are looking for a few wins to start our weekends off on the right foot.
There's no better way to do that than by cashing in on one or two home run bets, so that's exactly what I'm going to try to accomplish tonight. I'm eyeing three batters to go deep on today's slate. Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Home Run Bets Today
- Junior Caminero Home Run (+480) via FanDuel
- Nolan Arenado Home Run (+1100) via DraftKings
- Kris Bryant Home Run (+630) via FanDuel
Junior Caminero Home Run (+480) via FanDuel
Bryce Elder gets the start for the Atlanta Braves and he struggled in his first start of the season, giving up two home runs in just 4.0 innings against the Dodgers. Last year, he gave up 1.4 home runs per nine innings, so it's not rare for Elder to give up a deep shot. To take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Junior Caminero of the Rays to hit a home run. He has a slugging percentage of .410 on the year but has hit just one home run so far. It's only a matter of time for him to hit a second.
Nolan Arenado Home Run (+1100) via DraftKings
Aaron Nola of the Phillies has given up four home runs in just 11.1 innings so far this season. Don't forget that last year, despite having an otherwise strong season, he still give up 1.4 home runs per nine innings. Tonight, he and the Phillies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and I'm going to take a long shot bet on Nolan Arrenado to hit a home run. He has one on the season so far but with a batting average of .310 and a slugging percentage of .452, I think a second is coming his way soon.
Kris Bryant Home Run (+630) via FanDuel
Nick Pivetta has consistently had a problem giving up home runs. He gave up 1.5 home runs per nine innings in 2023 and 1.7 home runs per nine innings last season. It's been a problem that's haunted him throughout his career and now he and the Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies tonight.
To try to cash in on a Pivetta start, let's bet on Kris Bryant to hit a home run for Colorado. Let's see if he can cummon up some of the power he had in his bat early in his career.
