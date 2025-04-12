Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bryce Harper Will Hit Home Run vs. Cardinals)
We have a loaded slate of MLB games to watch and bet on Saturday, so let's try to cash in on someone hitting a home run. These bets can have a huge payout, but are tough to hit, so be sure to bet accordingly. With that being said, there are three stars I think have a great chance to go deep during today's action.
Let's dive into my picks.
MLB Best Home Run Bets Today
- Bryce Harper Home Run (+480) via FanDuel
- Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+550) via BetMGM
- Christian Yelich Home Run (+870) via FanDuel
Bryce Harper Home Run (+480)
Miles Mikolas gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals today, and he's coming off a season where he allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings, and now he's allowed 10 earned runs in just 8.0 innings pitched this season. If he's going to keep tossing meatballs over the plate, we're going to try to take advantage of that by betting on a member of the Phillies to take him deep.
The player I'm going to target to hit a dinger is none other than Bryce Harper. He has already hit two home runs this season, and he's primed to hit a third against a struggling Mikolas.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+550)
Bobby Witt Jr. has hit just one home run so far this season, so he's due to hit a second. Today's showdown against the Cleveland Guardians is a great time for him to do exactly that. He'll face Luis Ortiz of the Guardians, who has already allowed two home runs in just 10.2 innings pitched this season.
Christian Yelich Home Run (+870)
My long shot bet of the day is Christian Yelich, who has started to show the power he had early in his career. He already has three home runs on the season, so we may be seeing Yelich return to his 2019 form when he hit 44 dingers.
He'll face Corbin Burnes of the Diamondbacks, who has already allowed two home runs in 9.1 innings in 2025 and is coming off a year where he averaged 1.0 home runs allowed per nine innings pitched.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!