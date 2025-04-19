Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Fernando Tatis Jr. Poised to Hit Another Home Run Tonight)
It's time to strap in for a loaded Saturday slate of Major League Baseball.
No matter your plans for today, make betting on some baseball part of it. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three favorite home run bets, which are the most electric bets to place on the sport. If the player you bet on goes deep, you cash big. It's just that easy.
Top Home Run Picks Today
- Julio Rodriguez Home Run (+450) via BetMGM
- Yandy Diaz Home Run (+600) via FanDuel
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (+290) via BetMGM
Julio Rodriguez Home Run (+450)
Jose Berrios has always been known as a guy who can be prone to giving up some home runs, even when he's at his best. This year has been even worse for him as his 5.16 ERA goes along with giving up home runs at a rate of 2.0 per nine innings. We're going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Julio Rodriguez to go deep this afternoon. He already has three home runs this season and has shown some major power at times throughout his young career. Let's see if he can hit his fourth of the season today.
Yandy Diaz Home Run (+600)
Carlos Carrasco gave up 1.8 home runs per nine innings in 2023, 1.6 home runs per nine innings last year, and that rate has climbed up to 2.7 home runs per nine innings through his first four games of 2025. He gets the start today for the Yankees, so we should all pick a member of the Rays to hit a home run, and let's see what happens.
The player I'm going to go with is Yandy Diaz, who is set at 6-1 to hit a home run despite already hitting three home runs this season.
Fernando Tatis Jr. (+290)
If you want a home run bet for the night slate, consider Fernando Tatis Jr., who will be facing the Houston Astros, and more importantly, Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski has given up five home runs in just 18.0 innings pitched so far in the 2025 campaign, and now he has to face one of the top home run hitters in baseball. Tatis Jr. already has six home runs this year.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!