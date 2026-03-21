Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Gonzaga-Texas, Louisville-Michigan State, and More)

The Round of 64 is in the books, but that doesn't mean it's time to relax. The Round of 32 is set to take place over the next two days, beginning with today's eight-game slate.

If you're looking for some bets to place for today's action, you're in the right spot. I have a bet placed on an underdog, a favorite, and a player prop that you're going to want to get in on. You can bet on these plays at most online sportsbooks. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

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Louisville +4.5 (-110) vs. Michigan State

Trevon Brazile 10+ Points (-104)

Gonzaga -5.5 (-120) vs. Texas

Louisville vs. Michigan State Prediction

The numbers in this game are too close for me to back Michigan State laying 4.5 points. Louisville ranks 13th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 50th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Michigan State ranks 70th and 39th in those two metrics.

It also should be concerning for Spartans fans that Michigan State's weakness is defending the perimeter, ranking 96th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 32.6% from beyond the arc. That's bad news when facing a Louisville team that's inside the top five in three-point shot rate.

I'll take the points with Louisville and root for a close game.

Pick: Louisville +4.5 (-110)

High Points vs. Arkansas Prop Bet

Darius Acuff Jr. is going to be the player to watch in this game, but Trevon Brazile could have an above-average game on the scoresheet. The 6'10 forward is going to face a High Point team that has struggled defending the interior this season. They rank 175th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which could lead to a big game from Brazile.

Pick: Trevon Brazile 10+ Points (-104)

Texas vs. Gonzaga Prediction

I'm going to lay the points with Gonzaga in this matchup. Not only do the Bulldogs have better overall numbers on both sides of the court, including leading the nation in defensive efficiency, but they also have a stylistic advantage against the Longhorns.

Some teams have found success attacking the perimeter of Gonzaga, but trying to score from two-point range has been a disaster. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the majority of their shots come from two-point range. Gonzaga ranks 14th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage (46.1%).

The Longhorns rank 229th in the country in defensive efficiency, so if they find themselves in a defensive battle against Gonzaga, it's not going to end well for them.

Pick: Gonzaga -5.5 (-120)

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