Is Dak Prescott Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his injured hamstring, setting up backup Cooper Rush to start against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 11.
Rush struggled in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Dallas owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in Rush with Dallas’ season hanging by a thread entering tonight’s matchup.
While oddsmakers expect the Cowboys to lose this game with Dak out, there may be a better bet than simply fading Dallas on Monday.
Texans vs. Cowboys Best Bet
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
I shared my favorite bet for this matchup on Saturday in our NFL Best Bets:
Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys UNDER 42 (-108)
Do we really think Cooper Rush is going to turn things around for Dallas after completing just 13 of his 23 passes for 45 yards in Week 11?
Jerry Jones expressed confidence in the backup quarterback this week, but I’m far from sold against a tough Houston defense.
Houston has been the best UNDER team in the NFL this season, and it ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA/Play on that side of the ball.
While The Texans may be able to move the ball against a Dallas defense that has given up the fifth most points in the NFL, Stroud has not looked as good as he did as a rookie this season.
Nico Collins’ return may boost the Houston offense, but will it do enough to clear 42 combined points?
Remember, Dallas scored just six points against the Eagles (15th in defensive EPA/Play) in Week 10 and Rush was set up by a turnover inside the five yard-line at one point in the game.
I don’t think that we can trust this Dallas offense to score enough to go OVER this total, and Houston may be content with just running the ball – Dallas allows 4.7 yards per carry – and chewing clock if it goes up early.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.