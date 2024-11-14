Is Dallas Goedert Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert missed Weeks 7, 8 and 9 with an ankle injury but returned to action for Philly in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.
After logging a full session in Wednesday’s practice, the tight end is off the injury report and expected to play on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.
Last week, Goedert found the end zone for Philly, catching two of his three targets for 25 yards. He’s been impressive when he’s been in the lineup this season, racking up 26 catches on 32 targets for 326 yards in six games. However, his touchdown last week was his only one in the 2024 season.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on Goedert on Thursday now that he’s expected to go.
Best Dallas Goedert Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +135/Under -175)
- Receiving Yards: 30.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +190
For prop bettors, Goedert has essentially played five games since he appeared in just three snaps in Week 6 before injuring his ankle.
So, he’s packed up 26 catches in five games and cleared 3.5 receptions in three of them.
While the tight end played just 63 percent of the snaps in Week 10, he played 82 percent or more in each of the first three games of the season.
Now that he’s healthier, I expect Goedert to see a larger workload against this Washington defense. In 10 games, Washington has allowed 38 receptions for 373 yards and five scores to tight ends – one of the better teams at defending the position in the NFL.
Still, I think Goedert’s catch prop provides some serious value at +135. He’s been targeted five, four 11, eight and three times in the five games he’s been able to finish, and I wouldn't be shocked if he comes closer to his early season-usage in this game.
Washington has been vulnerable through the air all season long, allowing the sixth-most passing scores in the NFL.
