Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert missed some practice time ahead of the NFC championship game with an ankle injury, but he is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
This is great news for the Eagles, as they have an impressive 10-2 record (including the playoffs) when Goedert is able to suit up this season.
Goedert has also been extremely reliable in the postseason, catching four passes in back-to-back games without a drop. He also scored in the win over the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.
With Goedert healthy, the Eagles have another option in the passing game alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. But how should bettors target Goedert against Washington?
Here’s my favorite prop bet for the veteran tight end on Sunday.
Best Dallas Goedert Prop Bet for Commanders vs. Eagles
Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-150)
Since returning late in the regular season from an injury, Goedert has been heavily involved in the Eagles passing game, catching at least four passes in each game.
He has reeled in eight of his 10 playoff targets for 103 yards and a score, including a four-catching game last week against the Rams.
During the regular season, Washington allowed the third-fewest receptions in the NFL to tight ends, but I think Goedert is set a little low at 3.5 catches in this matchup. He caught five passes for 61 yards in his lone game against Washington in the regular season, and he’s been a safety net for Jalen Hurts in the playoffs.
Don’t be shocked if the veteran tight end reaches the four-reception mark for the fourth straight game.
