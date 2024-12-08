Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is dealing with a knee injury and is listed as out for the team’s Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers.
It makes sense that Goedert isn’t expected to play after he missed practice this week due to the injury.
Goedert hasn’t been able to stay on the field in the 2024 season, appearing in just nine games for Philly. He already missed three weeks with an ankle injury, and he’s now slated to miss more time with this knee injury.
With Goedert out the Eagles will likely rely more on DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown in the passing game. In two of the three games that Goedert missed this season, Smith had 85 or more receiving yards.
With the former Heisman Trophy winner set to return from a two-game absence due to hamstring injury, here’s how I’d wager on him in Week 14.
Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 46.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +160
So far this season, Smith has 64 or more receiving yards in six of his nine games, but when he falls short of that number – he falls way short.
Smith has games with minus-2, 14 and 29 receiving yards, so there is a chance that he puts up a complete clunker on Sunday.
That being said, this is a perfect matchup for the former first-round pick.
The Panthers rank 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense and they’ve given up the 11th-most passing yards in the league. I’ll gladly back Smith to have a strong showing in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
