Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Bengals)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert missed the team’s Week 7 win over the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 6, and he has been ruled out again in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Goedert did not practice to open the week, so his absence shouldn't come as a surprise for the Eagles in this matchup.
The veteran tight end got off to a strong start this season, catching 24 passes for 301 yards over his first four weeks of the season – picking up the slack for Philly with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith dealing with injuries.
Now, the Eagles will rely heavily on a healthy Smith and Brown against a Cincy team that has one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL – allowing the 11th most yards and 11 passing scores so far in 2024.
Here’s how I’d wager on the Eagles in the prop market with Goedert sidelined in Week 8.
Best A.J. Brown Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Bengals
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Receiving Yards: 75.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +145
There’s a simple way to bet on the Eagles every week.
Just take A.J. Brown to score a touchdown. That’s all.
Brown has three scores in three games, racking up 16 receptions for 324 yards on 24 targets from Jalen Hurts.
As I mentioned, Cincy has allowed 11 passing scores this season – the sixth most in the NFL – so don’t be shocked if Brown keeps his touchdown streak going.
