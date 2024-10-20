Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Giants)
The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled out tight end Dallas Goedert for Week 7 against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury.
Goedert left the Eagles' win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday and did not return due to the injury.
With the star tight end ruled out, the Eagles will likely lean on DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown even more in the passing game. Philly’s offense has yet to hit its stride this season with Goedert, Smith and Brown all missing time due to injuries.
Here’s how to wager on the Eagles in the prop market in Week 7.
A.J. Brown Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 72.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Anytime TD: +130
Brown has only appeared in two games this season – missing time due to an injury of his own that he suffered in Week 1 – but he’s dominated when he’s been on the field.
The star receiver had 119 yards on five receptions (10 targets) and a score in Week 1, and he followed that up with a big Week 6 showing – nine targets, six catches, 116 yards and another touchdown.
Brown is clearly one of the top options for Jalen Hurts every time he drops back, and I don’t mind playing him in the anytime TD market or for the over on his receiving yards.
After going over 100 yards in back-to-back games, Brown should see a steady dose of looks against a Giants team that has allowed 1,186 passing yards and seven passing scores this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
