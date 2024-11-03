Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Eagles)
The Philadelphia Eagles will go another week without tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Goedert, who went down with the injury after just three snaps in Week 6, has already been ruled out for Week 9.
This is a major blow for the Eagles offense, although they have leaned heavily on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in recent weeks without the star tight end.
Here’s a prop bet for Brown, who may be the biggest beneficiary, in Week 9.
Best A.J. Brown Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 80.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -105
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has cleared 80.5 receiving yards in every game this season, picking up 100-plus receiving yards in two of those matchups.
Brown has a terrific floor. He’s been targeted at least five times and recorded at least five catches in every game. Not only that, but he’s averaged over 11 yards per target in every game this season.
Against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL, Brown could have a big day on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.