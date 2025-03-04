Dallas Mavericks NBA Championship Odds Tank After Kyrie Irving Injury vs. Kings
The Dallas Mavericks can't catch a break in the injury department.
On Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, guard Kyrie Irving went down in the first quarter with a knee injury and was unable to put any weight on it when he left the floor. Irving now joins Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin and Jaden Hardy as players that are injured for the Mavs right now.
While the Mavericks have not shared the severity of Irving's injury yet, they promptly ruled him out for the game on Monday, an ominous sign for his status moving forward.
The Mavericks are the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference after Monday's loss, and they saw their odds to win the NBA Finals take a major hit after Irving went down. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Dallas dropped from +6500 to +8000 to win the title this season.
Just one season after making the NBA Finals, the Mavericks are a massive longshot to win the Finals. In addition to that, Dallas is now +160 to make the playoffs (an implied probability of 38.46 percent). If Irving's injury ends up being season ending, Dallas may fall further in both of these markets.
Irving's importance to the Mavericks cannot be understated, especially since the Mavericks made the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and brought Davis back to Dallas.
Outside of Irving, the Mavericks don't really have a star playmaker at the guard position. While Spencer Dinwiddie will likely assume those duties, the veteran isn't close to the player that Irving has been this season. An All-Star in the 2024-25 campaign, Kyrie is averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from 3.
Irving has been on fire as of late, averaging 28.1 points per game in his 10 games prior to Dallas' loss on Monday.
Bettors that have tickets for Dallas in the futures market are likely holding their breath and hoping that Irving's injury isn't serious. However, he's likely going to miss some time even if he avoided a season-ending injury.
After the loss to Sacramento, Dallas is one game out of the No. 9 seed and 3.5 games up on the No. 11-seeded Phoenix Suns.
