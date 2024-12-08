Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Rams)
Buffalo Bills star tight end Dalton Kincaid has missed the team’s last two games with a knee injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.
However, Kincaid returned to practice ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and is listed as questionable on Sunday, but he is not expected to play, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
This season, Kincaid has 34 catches for 356 yards and two scores, but he only has two games where he’s finished with over 50 receiving yards.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Bills receiving corps with Kincaid expected to be out again in Week 14.
Best Buffalo Bills Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Rams
Khalil Shakir OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
Bills wideout Khalil Shakir has been the most consistent receiving option in this offense this season, catching 60 of his 73 targets for 629 yards and a pair of scores.
Buffalo is 10-1 when Shakir suits up, and he’s picked up 57 or more receiving yards in six games already this season.
While Keon Coleman (wrist) potentially returning could cut into Shakir’s workload, he’s been targeted at least seven times in each of his last six games. I’m all about Shakir leading the way against a Rams defense that is 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
