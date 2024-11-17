Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Bills)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) has been ruled out for the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is a big blow to a Buffalo offense that is already down rookie receiver Keon Coleman in this matchup.
Kincaid has 34 catches for 356 yards and two scores this season, and he’ll likely be replaced in the passing game by Dawson Knox on Sunday.
Still, Knox is hard to trust as a prop bet target since he’s simply not the same receiver that Kincaid is. With the Bills needing a win in this game to close the gap on the Chiefs in the AFC standings, how should we bet on them?
There’s one pass catcher that I think could have a huge game with Kincaid sidelined.
Best Amari Cooper Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +150
If you’re looking to bet on a Bills pass catcher this week, it appears Amari Cooper (questionable, wrist) is ready to return, making him a great target on Sunday.
In two games in Buffalo, Cooper has four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown and one catch for three yards.
He’ll need to have a big game on Sunday if the Bills want to pull off the upset, and he should get plenty of targets since Kincaid and Coleman are sidelined.
Cooper is a solid bet to go OVER 42.5 receiving yards, even against a tough Kansas City defense. There’s a chance that the Bills fall behind in this game, which would mean that Josh Allen has to air the ball out more.
In his first game as a Bill, Cooper had five targets, four receptions and 66 yards despite playing just 35 percent of the team’s snaps. He should have a bigger role than that on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
