Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Broncos)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid was limited in practice early in the week, but he's officially off the injury report and expected to play in the divisional round against the Denver Broncos.

In the regular season, Kincaid appeared in just 12 games, catching 39 of his 49 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns. The former first-round pick had a limited snap shared during the regular season, but he remained one of Josh Allen's go-to targets.

In the wild card round, Kincaid caught three passes, including a fourth-quarter touchdown to help the Bills advance to the divisional round against Denver. Buffalo is a 1.5-point underdog in this game, but oddsmakers have essentially set this as a pick'em on the moneyline.

Kincaid played over 44 percent of the Bills' snaps against the Jags, and he should see a pretty big role on Saturday now that he's off the injury report.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet fro the star tight end in this playoff matchup.

Best Dalton Kincaid Prop Bet vs. Broncos

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+300)

During the regular season, Kincaid had five touchdown catches in 12 appearances, and he had a strong showing in the wild card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buffalo tight end had three catches (on five targets) for 28 yards and a score, and he played 44.4 percent of the team's offensive snaps. That was Kincaid's highest snap share since Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

While the Denver defense has been elite against the pass this season -- sixth in EPA/Pass -- Kincaid is wildly mispriced at +300. He scored at north of 2/1 odds in the wild card round, and the Broncos have struggled a bit against opposing tight ends.

During the regular season, the Broncos allowed 95 receptions for 1,015 yards and six scores to the tight end position. Arguably the best red-zone threat in the Buffalo passing offense, Kincaid is a steal at this price on Saturday.

