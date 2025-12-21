Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Browns)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has missed time recently with a knee injury, but he returned to action in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals and played in Week 15 against the New England Patriots.
A former first-round pick, Kincaid is one of the more important weapons in the Buffalo offense, and it appears that he will be in action in Week 16.
After missing the first two days of practice this week to manage his knee injury, Kincaid returned to a full practice on Friday and is off the team's final injury report for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
This is great news for the Bills, as they're 8-2 in the 10 games that Kincaid has appeared in this season. The young tight end has 36 catches on 45 targets for 523 yards and five scores this season. He's made seven catches for 75 yards and a score in two games since returning from his knee injury.
With Buffalo set as a massive favorite against Cleveland on Sunday, how should we bet on Kincaid in the prop market?
Here's a look at my favorite play for the star tight end in this matchup.
Best Dalton Kincaid Prop Bet vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+265)
The Browns have one of the better defenses in the NFL this season, ranking third in EPA/Play and third in yards per play allowed. Still, I think there is some value in betting on Kincaid to find the end zone in this game.
This season, the Bills tight end has scored in 50 percent of his games, including two of his last four appearances. He's a downfield and red zone threat for Buffalo, and Josh Allen has looked his way at least four times in seven of his 10 games.
At +265, Kincaid has an implied probability of 27.4% to find the end zone. I think that's a little low considering how often he's scored this season. Plus, Cleveland's defense is much better against the run (2nd in EPA/Rush) than the pass (seventh in EPA/Pass).
I wouldn't be shocked if Kincaid hits pay dirt for the sixth time this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
