Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Falcons)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons due to ab oblique injury.
Kincaid popped up on the injury report during the week, a sign that he may be a game-time decision on Monday night.
Earlier in the week, Kincaid was spotted in a non-contact jersey, but he still logged limited practice sessions. The Bills are certainly hoping he can play, as he's been one of the best options for them in the passing game this season.
Through five games, Kincaid has 20 catches on 24 targets for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Since Buffalo doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1 receiver, Kincaid has become extremly reliable for Josh Allen.
If he plays, Kincaid could be a sneaky prop bet target against this Atlanta defense.
Best Dalton Kincaid Prop Bet vs. Falcons in Week 6
Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+255)
The Falcons have allowed just eight catches by tight ends in the 2025 season, but I’m still buying Dalton Kincaid in Monday night’s matchup -- if he plays.
The Bills tight end has found the end zone three times in the 2025 season, and he’s becoming Josh Allen’s favorite target, racking up 20 catches (on 24 targets) for 287 yards this season.
Even though he didn’t score in Week 5, Kincaid had arguably his best game, catching six passes for 108 yards against New England.
At +255, he’s worth a look as one of the go-to options in this passing game. Only Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir have more targets than Kincaid this season, and he leads the team in receiving scores.
