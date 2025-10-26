Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Panthers)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Bills appear to be taking Kincaid’s status closer to game time, as there has not been an update on his status (as of this writing) on Sunday morning.
However, Kincaid did have the bye week in Week 7 to rest, and he shed the red non-contact jersey that he was wearing before he missed the team’s Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
That’s a positive sign for Kincaid’s status, but bettors and fantasy owners may need to wait until his official status is decided at 11:30 a.m. EST.
If Kincaid does play, he should be a focal point for Buffalo in the passing game. The Bills tight end has 20 catches (on 24 targets) in five games this season, picking up 287 receiving yards and three scores.
Here’s a look at how to bet on him against a Carolina defense that has struggled to defend tight ends in 2025.
Best Dalton Kincaid Prop for Week 8 vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+205)
If Kincaid is able to suit up, this is a prime matchup for him on Sunday.
The Panthers have allowed four receiving touchdowns, 475 receiving yards and 40 receptions to tight ends this season. They’ve given up the fourth-most yards to the position in 2025, so Kincaid should have a lot of open space on Sunday.
I like the Bills tight end to find the end zone, as he’s scored three times in five appearances in 2025. The fact that he’s +205 to score this week is a pretty massive value considering the lack of a No. 1 option in this Buffalo passing game.
Bettors should wait to place any wagers on Kincaid until he’s ruled in on Sunday, but he could be a steal in the market at this price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.