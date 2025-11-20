Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Texans)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid suffered a hamstring injury in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, and he's been ruled out for Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans in Week 12.
Kincaid missed last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the former first-round pick is now set to miss his third game of the season, as Kincaid did not play in Week 6 due to an injury as well.
This season, Kincaid has 29 catches on 36 targets for 448 yards and four scores, but he's only played played 41.5 percent of the snaps for the Bills. With the star tight end out, Buffalo will have to turn elsewhere at receiver against the No. 1 pass defense (in terms of EPA/Play) in the NFL.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Bills in Week 12.
Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Texans With Dalton Kincaid Out
Khalil Shakir 5+ Receptions (-113)
Houston has an elite pass defense, but I think Khalil Shakir could be a safety valve for Josh Allen in this matchup.
This season, the Bills wideout has six games with at least five catches, including three of his last four matchups. Shakir has been targeted 61 times in 10 games with 27 of those targets coming in the last four weeks.
He only reeled in one pass against Tampa Bay, but I think this is a bounce-back spot for one of Allen’s most-trusted weapons.
Shakir has played 59.7 percent of the team’s snaps this season and leads the team in receptions (46), target (61) and receiving yards (454) in 2025.
