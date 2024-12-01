Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Bills)
The Buffalo Bills will be down a key weapon on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with a knee injury, leaving Josh Allen without one of his top targets in the passing game.
Kincaid missed Buffalo’s Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with the knee injury that he suffered in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Even with Buffalo on the bye in Week 12, Kincaid still isn’t ready to go, a sign that his injury may have been more serious than initially thought. Still, Buffalo has not placed him on injured reserve, so it certainly expects him to return this season.
So far in the 2024 campaign, Kincaid has 34 receptions on 59 targets for 356 yards and two scores. He has not had more than 52 yards in a single game, but he’s been a critical part of Buffalo’s balanced passing attack.
With Kincaid out, here’s how bettors should consider wagering on Buffalo in Week 13.
Best Dawson Knox Prop Bets for Week 13 vs. 49ers
- Anytime TD: +205
Bills tight end Dawson Knox played a season-high 84 percent of the team’s snaps in Buffalo’s Week 11 win, and he caught four of his six targets for 40 yards. It was the first time all season that Knox had been targeted more than three times in a single game.
While Knox only has one touchdown catch on the year, he’s been a solid red zone threat in his career, scoring nine touchdowns in the 2021 season and six in the 2022 campaign. However, the addition of Kincaid in the 2023 NFL Draft has shrunk the veteran's role on offense.
I don’t mind taking a shot on Knox to score in Week 13.
