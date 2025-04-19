Is Damian Lillard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Pacers)
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has not played since March 18 due to a blood clot, but it was reported on Thursday by ESPN's Shams Charania that he has been cleared of the injury.
Lillard will not play in Game 1, but there appears to be a chance that he will return at some point in the first round against the Indiana Pacers.
This is huge news for the Bucks, who are are set as underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook in both the series and in Game 1. Lillard's return could boost the Bucks, especially if they're able to steal a game without him.
This season, the All-Star guard has played well -- better than he did in his first season in Milwaukee. Lillard finished the regular season averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.
With Dame out for at least Game 1, the Bucks will rely more on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. In addition to Giannis, Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. should see bigger roles leading the offense.
The Bucks went an impressive 16-8 in the 24 games that Dame missed in the regular season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.