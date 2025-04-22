Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Pacers)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been out of the lineup due to a blood clot in his calf, and he missed Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon.
However, Lillard was cleared from his blood clot prior to that game, and he was able to go through a full practice on Monday. As a result, the Bucks have upgraded the All-Star guard to questionable for Tuesday's Game 2.
After the Bucks were set as 5.5-point underdogs in Game 1, it appears that oddsmakers at DraftKings are expecting Dame to suit up in Game 2. Milwaukee is just a four-point underdog on Tuesday, even though it was blown out in Game 1.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big game on Saturday, but the Bucks' supporting cast shot just 21-for-61 from the field in the Game 1 loss. The return of Lillard -- even if he plays limited minutes -- would certainly boost the Bucks' offense.
Lillard has not played since March 18 due to the blood clot. During the regular season, the nine-time All-Star averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.