Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Bucks)

The latest injury update for Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

Peter Dewey

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
After missing more than a month with a blood clot in his calf, Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard made a miraculous return to the lineup in Game 2 of the first round against the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard played nearly 37 minutes in the matchup, finishing the game with 14 points (4-for-13 FG, 2-for-8 from 3), seven assists and three rebounds. The Bucks ended up coming up short in Game 2 to fall in an 0-2 series hole.

On Friday, Milwaukee is favored at home, and Lillard is not listed as on the team's official injury report, so he will play.

With the Bucks facing a must-win situation, here's how I'm betting on Lillard in the prop market on Friday

Best Damian Lillard Prop Bet for Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Damian Lillard OVER 6.5 Assists (-110)

Lillard averaged 7.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 regular season, and he returned to pick up seven assists in Game 2. 

While Dame’s performance is a little bit of a wild card to predict since he missed a month before returning – in the playoffs (!!) – I like this line for him in Game 3.

The Bucks need easier ways to get Giannis the ball – Dame can run plenty of two-man action with him – and Lillard doesn’t seem to be playing a reduced role, as he suited up for 36:58 in Game 2.

Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

