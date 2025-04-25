Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Bucks)
After missing more than a month with a blood clot in his calf, Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard made a miraculous return to the lineup in Game 2 of the first round against the Indiana Pacers.
Lillard played nearly 37 minutes in the matchup, finishing the game with 14 points (4-for-13 FG, 2-for-8 from 3), seven assists and three rebounds. The Bucks ended up coming up short in Game 2 to fall in an 0-2 series hole.
On Friday, Milwaukee is favored at home, and Lillard is not listed as on the team's official injury report, so he will play.
With the Bucks facing a must-win situation, here's how I'm betting on Lillard in the prop market on Friday
Best Damian Lillard Prop Bet for Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3
Damian Lillard OVER 6.5 Assists (-110)
Lillard averaged 7.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 regular season, and he returned to pick up seven assists in Game 2.
While Dame’s performance is a little bit of a wild card to predict since he missed a month before returning – in the playoffs (!!) – I like this line for him in Game 3.
The Bucks need easier ways to get Giannis the ball – Dame can run plenty of two-man action with him – and Lillard doesn’t seem to be playing a reduced role, as he suited up for 36:58 in Game 2.
