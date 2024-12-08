Is D’Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. 49ers)
Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift is listed as questionable for the team's Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to a quad injury.
Swift was unable to practice earlier this week, but he returned to practice on Friday and is expected to play, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
This season, the Bears running back has 179 carries for 704 yards and five touchdowns. He's also been a threat in the passing game, catching 33 of his 39 targets for 313 yards.
With Swift expected to be in action here’s how to bet on the Bears’ running game in the prop market in Week 14.
Best D’Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 13.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: -105
Swift has cleared his rushing yards prop six times this season, but I'm focused on his receiving yards on Sunday, a number he has surpassed in eight of 12 games.
Swift has 33 catches on 39 targets this season, going over 13.5 receiving yards in back-to-back matchups. San Francisco has struggled defending running backs in the passing game this season, giving up 54 receptions for 405 yards.
While the Bears' offense may look different with Matt Eberflus out and Thomas Brown taking over, I still think Swift will have a big enough role in the passing game -- especially since Caleb Williams is playing better as of late.
