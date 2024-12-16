Is D’Andre Swift Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Vikings)
The Chicago Bears should get a major lift on Monday night, as starting running back D’Andre Swift said that he is good to go despite being listed as questionable for this game with a groin injury.
Swift has played in all 13 games for the Bears this season, rushing 193 times for 784 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and five rushing scores.
He’s had a lot of opportunities in the passing game as well, catching 34 of his 41 passes for 315 yards.
With backup Roschon Johnson (concussion) listed as out, Swift could be in line for a heavy workload against the Vikings.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite bet for Swift in Week 15.
Best D’Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 49.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 12.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Anytime TD: +135
Earlier this season, Swift had 13 carries for 30 yards against the Vikings, catching three of his four targets for 35 yards.
I have to look to the passing game to bet on Swift against a Minnesota team that is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry (and only seven rushing scores) in the 2024 season.
Swift has cleared 12.5 receiving yards in nine of his 13 games, catching at least two passes in nine games.
12.5 receiving yards is extremely reasonable for the Bears running back, and he’s averaging 9.2 yards per reception on the season. So, two catches should get him past this total. With the Bears likely falling behind in this one, Swift should be involved as a pass catcher tonight.
