Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Bears)

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the New Orleans Saints due to a groin injury.
Swift, who had a big game on Monday night against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, popped up on the injury report during the week for the Bears.
However, despite the questionable tag, Swift is expected to play on Sunday, per the team.
This is a big lift for Chicago, as Swift is coming off of arguably his best game of the season. He totalted 108 rushing yards, 67 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the team's comeback win over the Commanders, pushing his yards per carry to 4.2 on the season.
Now, he takes on a New Orleans defense that has been stingy against the run this season, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry. Still, Swift is the clear lead option in the Chicago backfield, playing 64.4 percent of the team's snaps in the 2025 season.
Let's dive into how to bet on Swift in the prop market on Sunday.
Best D'Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Saints
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for the Saints vs. Bears matchup, and he's fading Swift in his rushing yards prop:
The biggest strength of the Saints' defense has been their ability to stop the run. They have allowed just 3.8 yards per carry, which is the seventh-best mark in the league. They also rank fifth in opponent rush EPA. With that in mind, let's bet the under on D'Andre Swift's rushing yards total. He has failed to reach 40 yards in two of their last three games.
Swift may still have an impact through the air, but the Saints are tied for sixth in the NFL in yards per carry allowed and rank sixth in EPA/Rush. This could be a tough matchup for Swift, but he'll likely be involved in the passing game as well on Sunday.
