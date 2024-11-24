Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift (groin) is listed as questionable for Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, but it appears that he will play.
Swift was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and he said afterwards that he intends to suit up for this NFC North clash.
That’s a major lift for the Bears, who have relied on Swift (4.1 yards per carry) to play a big role in this offense in the 2024 season.
If Swift is limited or something changes and he’s unable to go, Roschon Johnson would see a major workload for the Bears in the backfield.
Here’s a breakdown of the prop bets listed for Swift in Week 12.
Best D’Andre Swift Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Vikings
- Rushing Yards: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 17.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +150
Swift has at least 10 carries in every game this season, and he’s carried the ball 13 or more times in every game since Week 1.
The Bears running back is a risky anytime touchdown scorer bet since he’s found the end zone just five times this season and has been vultured by Johnson on the goal line.
As a receiver, Swift has cleared 17.5 receiving yards six times in 10 games, but he also has a few games without a catch out of the backfield.
Still, that’s where I’d target him in Week 12 since the Vikings are No. 2 in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.6) so far in 2024. Swift may be in for a long day running the ball, and the Bears could turn to him in the passing game if they fall behind early on Sunday.
