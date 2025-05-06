Is Darius Garland Playing in Game 2? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has missed the last three games with a sprained left big toe, and he's listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers.
Garland is one of three Cleveland rotation players on the injury report in this game, as Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) are also questionable.
During Game 1 on Sunday, TNT's Jared Greenberg reported that Garland is optimistic about his chances of playing in Game 2 even though he did not suit up in the Cavs' series opening loss.
Still, Greenberg reported that Garland's injury would usually be a one-to-two week issue if it were the regular season.
Garland scored 48 points in the first two games of the Miami series before sitting out Games 3 and 4. He did practice on Friday, showing some progress to potentially return.
The Cavs could really use Garland back in action, as they did not have a ton of ball movement in Game 1. Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome combined for 50 shots (over half of the team's attempts) in Game 1. Mitchell shot just 13-for-30 from the field.
Even with Garland, Mobley and Hunter all on the injury report, the Cavs are still favored by nine points in the latest odds at DraftKings.
In 75 games in the regular season, Garland averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.
This story will be updated with Garland's status for Game 2 on Tuesday night.
