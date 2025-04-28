Is Darius Garland Playing in Game 4? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Heat)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland missed Game 3 of the first round against the Miami Heat with a toe injury, and he's listed as questionable on Monday night in Game 4.
Garland scored 27 points in Game 1 and 21 points in Game 2, dishing out 14 assists over those two contests. The All-Star guard may get held out of another matchup if he's not ready to go since Cleveland is already up 3-0 in the first round.
Despite Garland's injury, the Cavs are 8.5-point road favorites on Monday night in Miami. This season (including playoffs), Cleveland has the best against the spread record of any team on the road.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Cavs with Garland's status up in the air for Game 4.
This story will be updated with Garland's official status for Game 4.
Best Cavs Prop Bet for Game 4 vs. Heat
Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell was held to just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting (in less than 30 minutes) in the blowout win over Miami in Game 3.
However, I’m buying him in Game 4, as he’s been dominant in the playoffs dating back to last season.
Prior to his Game 3 dud, this is how Mitchell had fared in his previous seven postseason appearances:
- 50 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST
- 39 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST
- 33 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST
- 29 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST
- 33 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST
- 30 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
- 30 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
If Garland (toe) sits again, Mitchell is going to be in line for a major workload once again.
