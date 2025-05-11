Is Darius Garland Playing in Game 4? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
After missing four straight playoff games with a sprained big toe, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland returned to the lineup in Game 3 on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.
Garland -- who dealt with some foul trouble in the matchup -- played less than 25 minutes, but he was effective when on the floor, putting up 10 points, one rebound and three assists while posting a plus/minus of +10.
For Cavs fans and bettors, there is great news when it comes to Garland's injury status in Game 4. Cleveland has not listed the All-Star guard on its latest injury report, a sign that he's good to go on Sunday night.
The Cavs need a win on the road on Sunday to even their series with the Pacers, and they are favored to do so in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cleveland is currently a five-point favorite in Game 4, and it's the No. 3 choice to win the NBA Finals -- a sign that oddsmakers expect the Cavs to win this series.
Garland missed the final two games against Miami and the first two games against Indiana due to his toe injury. While he likely isn't at 100 percent, the star guard is clearly gutting things out to help his team have a better chance of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Garland is averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 assists per game in three games this postseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.