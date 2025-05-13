Is Darius Garland Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland returned to action in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. The star point guard was listed as questionable and missed Games 1 and 2 with a toe injury that has sidelined him for four total playoff games.
Despite his return and having led the Cavs with 21 points in Game 4 — along with Evan Mobley and D'Andre Hunter also coming off of the injury report -- Cleveland fell to the Pacers on the road 129-109 to fall down 3-1 in the series.
Garland is expected to be at full strength again for Game 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where the Cavs will need his scoring touch and playmaking abilities to stay alive in the series. Garland, who is averaging 19.8 points and a team-high 5.8 assists across four playoff games, will be a key factor if Cleveland hopes to force a Game 6.
His impact will become more critical if Donovan Mitchell, the team's leading point scorer who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, cannot play. Mitchell exited for the second half of Game 4, but he scored 48 and 43 points, respectively, Games 2 and 3.
Indiana enters Game 5 as a 7.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook with a chance to close out the series on the road.
