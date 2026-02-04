Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Clippers)

Guard Darius Garland was a part of a blockbuster trade on Tuesday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly traded the All-Star guard to the Los Angeles Clippers for former league MVP James Harden.

Garland, who has been dealing with toe issues since last season's playoffs, now gets a fresh start in Los Angeles. However, the star guard will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's meeting between the Clippers and the Cavs.

With the trade still pending and Garland banged up, he has been ruled out for the 10th game in a row. Garland has appeared in just 26 games this season, and the Cavs reportedly had grown frustrated with him being in and out of the lineup.

Cavs were frustrated with Darius Garland being in-and-out of the lineup, per @KevinOConnor:



"There's a sense that he wasn't doing everything possible to prevent injury." — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 4, 2026

Now, Garland has a chance to make an impact for the Clippers, who are in the play-in tournament race in the Western Conference after winning 16 of their last 20 games. It's unclear when Garland will be able to return from his toe injury, as he was initially supposed to be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days but will now missed 10 games in a row.

This season, Garland is averaging 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3. The trade for Garland hurt the Clippers' odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings, as they fell from +7000 to +10000 to win the title after the deal was reportedly agreed upon Tuesday night.

Oddsmakers have also set the Clips as underdogs in Wednesday's matchup even though both Garland and Harden are out. Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread as a home dog this season.

